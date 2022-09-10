ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,376.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $17,376.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000885 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.