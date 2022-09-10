Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

