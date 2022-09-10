Refereum (RFR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

