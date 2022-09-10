Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $955,455.84 and $132,166.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Refinable

Refinable is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official website is refinable.com. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

