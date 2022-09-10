Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 36,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 465,388 shares.The stock last traded at $596.44 and had previously closed at $573.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

