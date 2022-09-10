Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Thomas Catinazzo Sells 26,257 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 734 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $15,604.84.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 300 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $6,093.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

