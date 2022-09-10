Release Project Tops One Day Volume of $21,429.00 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Release Project alerts:

Unidef (U) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.