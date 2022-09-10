Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €29.38 ($29.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.36. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

