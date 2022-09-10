Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.57

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Render Token has a total market cap of $145.82 million and approximately $26.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

