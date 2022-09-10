Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,414.00

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Renishaw plc (LON:RSWGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,414 ($41.25) and last traded at GBX 3,430 ($41.45), with a volume of 10413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,466 ($41.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,975 ($48.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 5,100 ($61.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Renishaw Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,963.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,982.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

About Renishaw

(Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.