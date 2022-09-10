Rentberry Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $90,455.92 and $1,400.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00067956 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00075792 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

