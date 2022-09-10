Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sells 26,402 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $233.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.54. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.7% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

