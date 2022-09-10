Request Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.85 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Request has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $122.85 million and $3.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,641.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00057900 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

