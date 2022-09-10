Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NEXT plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for NEXT in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

NXGPY stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.746 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

