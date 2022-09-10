Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$68.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Argus Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$83.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

