Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $247,878,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 1,240,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

