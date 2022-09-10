REV Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $717.18 million, a PE ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

