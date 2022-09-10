Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $28.47 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 107,814 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

