Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.47 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
