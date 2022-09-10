Reviewing 1st Colonial Bancorp (FCOB) & The Competition

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 1st Colonial Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 21.65% 13.13% 1.09% 1st Colonial Bancorp Competitors 26.53% 11.65% 1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 1st Colonial Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp Competitors 912 6138 6072 253 2.42

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 14.98%. Given 1st Colonial Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Colonial Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million $7.26 million 7.89 1st Colonial Bancorp Competitors $6.98 billion $1.85 billion 10.67

1st Colonial Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1st Colonial Bancorp peers beat 1st Colonial Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

