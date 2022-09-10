REVV (REVV) Market Cap Achieves $5.10 Million

REVV (REVV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $556,015.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.revvmotorsport.com.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

