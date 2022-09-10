RH Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.06. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.95 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $273.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $733.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 31,199.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RH by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in RH by 23.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.