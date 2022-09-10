RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. RH updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $733.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.97.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

