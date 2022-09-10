Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 949,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock valued at $376,347 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

