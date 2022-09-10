RichQUACK.com Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $35.87 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00791219 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020218 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.