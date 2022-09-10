Rigel Protocol (RGP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $460.00

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $87,434.99 and $460.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.
About Rigel Protocol
Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
