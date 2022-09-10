Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $255,723.41 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,169 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $255,723.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance
REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $473.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00.
Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.