Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $255,723.41 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,169 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $255,723.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $473.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

REPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

