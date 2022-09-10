RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $636,166.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,275.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00068304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005568 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00077047 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

