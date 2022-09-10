Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 10% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $23,957.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.