ROAD Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $55,209.39 and approximately $95,848.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.