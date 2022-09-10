Robert Dennehy Sells 2,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MTSI opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

