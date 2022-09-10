Robert W. Baird Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $70.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.