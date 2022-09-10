Robert W. Baird Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $81.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Guidewire Software by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

