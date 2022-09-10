Robinson plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Robinson Stock Performance
Shares of RBN stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.24. Robinson has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.25 ($1.32). The company has a market cap of £13.40 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00.
Robinson Company Profile
