Robinson plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RBN stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.24. Robinson has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.25 ($1.32). The company has a market cap of £13.40 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00.

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

