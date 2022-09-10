Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT Lowered to CHF 350 at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 370 to CHF 350 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Roche by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

