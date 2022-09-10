Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 26,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004,107 shares in the company, valued at $30,591,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner purchased 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,408.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.
Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.7 %
RKT stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.