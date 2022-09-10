Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 26,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004,107 shares in the company, valued at $30,591,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner purchased 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.7 %

RKT stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

