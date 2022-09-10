Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $33.27 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $33.27 or 0.00156205 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $342.00 million and $3.68 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,298.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005580 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077048 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

