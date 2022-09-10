ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches One Day Volume of $540,669.00

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $185,319.18 and $540,669.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROCKI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp.

Buying and Selling ROCKI

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.