Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.