Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$81.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.65.

RCI stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

