Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Wendy Mars Acquires 2,342 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Wendy Mars bought 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826.76 ($2,207.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 78.44 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.44. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 69.57 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,899.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.78) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

