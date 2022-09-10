ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.52 million and $853,040.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002737 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

