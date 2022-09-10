Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) versus Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81% Tokio Marine 6.37% 9.34% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Root and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.48 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.40 Tokio Marine $52.23 billion 0.73 $3.74 billion $4.83 11.28

Risk & Volatility

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Root has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Root and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 4 0 0 1.80 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Root currently has a consensus price target of $23.29, suggesting a potential upside of 99.06%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Root on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

