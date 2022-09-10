Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.02 and a 200-day moving average of $431.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.