Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $112.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.42.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

