Router Protocol (ROUTE) One Day Volume Hits $10.62 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $29.15 million and $10.62 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00015814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

ROUTE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,471,355 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol. Router Protocol’s official website is www.routerprotocol.com.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.