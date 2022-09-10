Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

RY stock opened at $98.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

