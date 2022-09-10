Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.27.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$127.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$118.24 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.