Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$143.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.27.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$127.68 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

