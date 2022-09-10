Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

RGLD stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

